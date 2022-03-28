Dokke

Industry veteran RYAN DOKKE joins BMLG RECORDS as VP/Promotion & Marketing, effective immediately. DOKKE succeeds MATTHEW HARGIS, who recently announced plans to step away from the industry to focus on his family (NET NEWS 3/9). He will report to BMLG Pres./CEO JIMMY HARNEN.

DOKKE most recently served as CEO of DALLAS DAVIDSON’s PLAY IT AGAIN MUSIC, following prior stops at CURB-WORD ENTERTAINMENT and ARISTA NASHVILLE.

“I first met RYAN while he was working in radio and have considered him a friend for over a decade,” said HARNEN. “I’ve watched him rise through the ranks, expand his knowledge and succeed in very challenging times. I am confident he will continue leading this team at the level that MATTHEW HARGIS did over the past 12 years.”

“First, I salute and honor MATTHEW and the tremendous leadership he has provided over the past decade,” said DOKKE. “I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the legacy of BMLG RECORDS and advocate on behalf of this incredible artist roster. I am excited to work with this team of professionals and can’t thank SCOTT BORCHETTA and JIMMY HARNEN enough for their belief that I am the right person for this role!”

