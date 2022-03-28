Allen, Valliere, McCabe

Lineup changes at HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/CHICAGO find former midday host LISA ALLEN returning to her old time slot, with current midday host (and MD) JENNY VALLIERE segueing to afternoons to tandem with new arrival CASEY McCABE, forming “The Afternoon Mix With McCabe & Jenny.” The moves, which were announced by HUBBARD/CHICAGO VP/Brand & Content and WTMX PD JIMMY STEAL, take effect on MONDAY 4/18.

McCABE is inbound from LOS ANGELES, with recent stops at former Top 40 KAMP (AMP 97.1) where he held court from 2009 to 2020, and across the hall at heritage Alternative KROQ. He also hosts the syndicated “Alternative Soundcheck” show. McCABE commented, “Really looking forward to being a part of THE MIX team and beyond excited to be working alongside JENNY V every afternoon!" With VALLIERE adding, “I'm thrilled to make the move to afternoons and can't wait to get started with CASEY.”

ALLEN returns to the familiar daypart that she held down for seven years before moving to pm drive. ALLEN said, “I'm very excited to be returning to my longtime home in MIX middays, where I'm happiest!”

HUBBARD VP/Market Mgr. JEFF ENGLAND stated, “Adding a great new talent like CASEY compliments our entire MIX daytime lineup, with JENNY as CASEY’s afternoon co-host and LISA ALLEN now in middays.”

