Joey Tack and Brent Michaels to serve as Chairman and Vice Chair

WLHK (97.1 HANK-FM)/INDIANAPOLIS APD JOEY TACK will serve as Chairman for the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) 2023 Agenda Committee, and KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD, CA PD BRENT MICHAELS will return to serve as Vice Chair, swapping the roles they previously held on the agenda committee in 2021 and 2022.

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) has opened applications for the 2023 CRS Agenda Committee, and the deadline to apply is FRIDAY, APRIL 8th. Apply for the committee here. Industry professionals from Country radio, streaming and records interested in serving are required to be available to attend in-person agenda meetings in NASHVILLE on JUNE 29th through JULY 1s, as well as next year's CRS on MARCH 13th-15th, 2023. Committee members will receive complimentary 2023 CRS registration; other travel expenses are not provided.

“We’re looking for the brightest minds and rising stars to help us put together the biggest gathering of Country music professionals in the industry. Please consider applying and lending us your expertise," said TACK and MICHAELS in a joint statement.

Any questions about the agenda committee can be directed towards CRB's SHEREE LATHAM here.

