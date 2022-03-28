Shreiber

FEED MEDIA GROUP (FMG) has announced it has named veteran software executive CHRIS SCHREIBER VP/Marketing at the company. SCHREIBER’s experience at GOOGLE and multiple other b2b SAAS companies is expected to bolster FMG’s growth and leadership in the B2B music streaming category. SCHREIBER joins FEED MEDIA GROUP from QWILR, a Presentation Software platform for businesses. He has led marketing for software companies in programmatic advertising and CMS categories and worked in Global Communications and Public Affairs at GOOGLE. He got his start at LATE NIGHT WITH CONAN O’BRIEN in 2003, where he was a member of the production staff.

SCHREIBER said, “There has been explosive growth in new digital consumer experiences, but B2B music licensing solutions have not kept pace. FEED MEDIA GROUP’s B2B music platform answers the market demand to make it easy, fast, and legal to license popular music. FMG’s innovative technology solutions, including its music APIs and SDKs, continue to deliver on its vision of bringing the power of music to everyone.”





