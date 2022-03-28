NuLeaf: Adding Clients.

National radio syndicator MANNGROUP RADIO and veteran major market radio personality and exec TODD BAKER are now providing Digital Advertising White Label Services for five new client broadcasters through BAKER's company, NULEAF DIGITAL.

MANNGROUP President ED MANN commented, "Digital sales are providing an enormous tableau for local sales people to expand the reach of their signals, literally around the globe, as well as attracting new clients to their radio groups, and to radio in general. NULEAF has lifted all barriers to entry by eliminating the cost to broadcasters. New signees for now pay zero, neither cash nor barter, to enter the platform, and radio is clearly embracing their program."

Added BAKER, “This is digital for broadcasters by broadcasters. Radio needs to sell digital and who understands radio’s needs better than fellow broadcasters? From OTT/CTV (the ads you see when watching HULU or YOUTUBE TV for example) to putting geo-fences around a station client’s competitors…we not only provide the full service, we also educate our radio peeps on an ongoing basis. And it costs nothing to get started! Yes, nothing!”

Companies added include RUNNYMEADE MEDIA and LONG ISLAND BROADCASTING/LONG ISLAND DIGITAL.

Said RUNNYMEADE MEDIA GM TOM MEDORS, "I only wish I would have called them sooner."

LONG ISLAND BRADCASTING/LONG ISLAND DIGITAL Managing Director STEFAN RYBAK offered, "The next step for radio sales is offering local direct clients more than traditional on-air spots. That's why we've partnered with NULEAF for their white label digital marketing solutions. Now our sellers can offer business owners in our area a wide array of options that will help them increase their customer base, sales and profits, while boosting our billing, too."

For more information, go here. For affiliate info, email ed@manngroupradio.com, or (310) 346-4991

