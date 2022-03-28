Raleigh (Photo: WBZ)

Former WBZ-A/BOSTON host BOB RALEIGH died this weekend, according to the station and posts on FACEBOOK from his sons GREGG RALEIGH and ABC affiliate WCPO-TV/CINCINNATI meteorologist STEVE RALEIGH. He was 87.

RALEIGH hosted at WPGC-A, WWDC-A, and WEEL-A/WASHINGTON and WHDH-A/BOSTON before taking over middays at WBZ in JUNE 1976 and moving to overnights in 1980, adding duties as Traffic Network Supervisor. He moved back to middays in 1984 and again to overnights in 1986. He retired in 1999. RALEIGH's name lived on at WPGC, which had two personalities take over the "BOB RALEIGH" name.

He kept listeners in Boston, parts of 38 states, Canada and "a fishing village in Mexico" company overnight for years. Former WBZ talk show host Bob Raleigh has died. pic.twitter.com/Pc4PuTrnd5 — WBZ NewsRadio (@wbznewsradio) March 28, 2022

