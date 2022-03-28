Got Gas?

HITMAN HAZE, Dir./Programming for iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KHTS (CHANNEL 93.3) and Hot AC sister KMYI (STAR 94.1)/SAN DIEGO reached out to tell ALL ACCESS of a promotion involving free gas.

"Our CHANNEL 93.3 morning hosts, GEENA and FRANKIE are doing a free gas giveaway. Four times a day, we'll call out a listeners name and they have 9 minutes 33 seconds to get back to us and receive a gas card. Across the hall, morning hosts JESSE and TATI present TANKS FOR LISTENING TO STAR 94.1! Each morning, they reveal the song of the day and when it plays, caller 9 gets a gas card. Easy peasy!"

