Coming April 5th

A new podcast from iHEARTMEDIA and U.K. podcast studio NOVEL follows the story of the man who gained notoriety as SEATTLE's "real-life superhero" before a drug charge left him in disgrace.

"THE SUPERHERO COMPLEX," hosted by DAVID WEINBERG and debuting APRIL 5th, focuses on PHOENIX JONES, the costumed alter ego of MMA fighter BEN FODOR, who, accompanied by others in superhero costumes, led the "Rain City Superhero Movement" and attracted media coverage while his real life story took darker turns and led to charges that he sold MDMA to undercover police.

