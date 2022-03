Class Of '22

The WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION has announced its 2022 inductees into the WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION Hall of Fame.

The four new members, to be honored JUNE 23rd at the WBA's 2022 SUMMER Conference in LA CROSSE, are ARMADA MEDIA Pres./CEO CHRIS BERNIER; ABC affiliate WISN-TV/MILWAUKEE anchor JOYCE GARBACIAK; the late MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING/LA CROSSE Pres./GM HOWARD GLOEDE; and the late WISCONSIN PUBLIC MEDIA Dir. GENE PURCELL.

Bernier, Garbaciak, Gloede, Purcell

