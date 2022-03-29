Photo Credit Nathan Taare

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO (MPR) Triple A KCMP (89.3 THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL has announced the addition of AYISHA JAFFER as Evening On Air Host beginning APRIL 18th.



JAFFER most recently served as Midday Host/APD at NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO Triple A WNXP (91-ONE NASHVILLE’S NEW MUSIC EXPERIENCE)/NASHVILLE. Prior to that, she was the Afternoon Drive host at RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE.

AYISHA JAFFER stated “As a true Midwesterner, joining the team at THE CURRENT feels like coming home. I am looking forward to being a voice on the air and a friend in your community.”

THE CURRENT PD JIM MCGUINN shared “We’re so excited to add AYISHA to the team at THE CURRENT. She brings together tremendous energy, knowledge, and a passion for the music, a fascinating background both in radio and around artists—and even bears! —and a real desire to connect listeners to the music and each other. She can’t wait to discover more of the music (and navigable waters) of MINNESOTA and become part of our community. We’re psyched for her to join us at THE CURRENT.”

