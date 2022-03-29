Charese Fruge, Cameron Moore

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks shop with newly-minted WNKS (KISS 95.1)/CHARLOTTE PD CAMERON MOORE. MOORE also holds down middays at the heritage Top 40, and is APD and covers weekend shifts across the hall at Country sister WSOC (COUNTRY 103.7).

Discussing her path to the programming office, MOORE reflected, “My biggest accomplishment so far would be becoming the PD of KISS 95.1. JOHN REYNOLDS has been PD for 22 years, so for him to trust me enough to turn over the reins was a big moment for me. Originally, I thought on-air would always be my main goal. Once I became MD, and started learning more about programming, I fell in love with that. I love the music, the strategy, and everything else that goes on behind the scenes to make a radio station great!”

