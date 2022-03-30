Lambert (Photo : Robert Ascroft for Foureleven Agency)

VANNER RECORDS/RCA NASHVILLE artist MIRANDA LAMBERT will play a 24-show LAS VEGAS residency at PLANET HOLLYWOOD this FALL. “MIRANDA LAMBERT: VELVET RODEO THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY” will debut on SEPTEMBER 23rd at PLANET HOLLYWOOD's ZAPPOS THEATER and will run through APRIL of 2023.

To promote the residency and her upcoming eighth studio album, “PALOMINO,” to be released on APRIL 29th, iHEARTMEDIA will stream a live performance and interview, "iHEARTCOUNTRY LIVE WITH MIRANDA LAMBERT," hosted by AMY BROWN, next WEDNESDAY (4/6) from LAMBERT’s CASA ROSA bar in downtown NASHVILLE. The special will be broadcast on iHEARTMEDIA’s mainstream Country radio stations and streamed on its YOUTUBE channel at 7p (local times).

“When you've been touring as long as I have, there's something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like LAS VEGAS,” said LAMBERT. “I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines – and even my place on BROADWAY in NASHVILLE, CASA ROSA – so, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring Country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we've dreamed up. I'm really excited about this!”

Tickets to LAMBERT’s residency shows will be on sale to the public starting next THURSDAY (4/7) at 10a (PT). One dollar of every ticket purchased will be donated to LAMBERT’s 501c3 nonprofit, MUTTNATION FOUNDATION, to support animal shelters and promote pet adoption.

