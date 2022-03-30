Imogen Heap

SYMPHONIC DISTRIBUTION has partnered with artist and tech trailblazer IMOGEN HEAP for an exclusive global distribution and marketing partnership. As part of the deal, HEAP will bring back catalog and key new releases to SYMPHONIC for distribution and playlist pitching.

The deal kicks off with FROU FROU’s “« off cuts »,” a handful of sought-after demos from the iconic pop duo formed by HEAP and GUY SIGSWORTH, which has maintained an obsessive cult following through notable sync placements over the years. The first single from the demo collection is “A New Kind of Love (Demo),” which releases on APRIL 8th on streaming services worldwide.

Chief Partnership Officer/SYMPHONIC NICK GORDON said, “Honored is not a strong enough word for how we feel about collaborating with Imogen Heap. From FROU FROU to her solo work, we’ve always been fans. Her pioneering experiments on blockchain-enabled music distribution and the development of the Creative Passport inspire us.”

IMOGEN HEAP added, “Very excited to have found an independent home for my music. SYMPHONIC is run by a truly dedicated team of people developing great tools for music makers and I look forward to exploring and experimenting with them into the future. The fans have been requesting the demos to be available in high quality and we are thrilled to have them available for commercial release.”





