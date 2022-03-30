Partnering With Super League Gaming

iHEARTMEDIA and SUPER LEAGUE GAMING have joined forces to bring brands into the metaverse. The two companies will leverage SUPER LEAGUE’s inventory and iHEARTMEDIA’s sales force and relationships with brands to create new and unique ways to connect advertisers to metaverse audiences at scale. The two companies will also collaborate on the development and rollout of iHEARTMEDIA’s iHEARTLAND virtual spaces and fan experiences across metaverse platforms, as well as the distribution of SUPER LEAGUE’s immersive new 3D and NPC (non-player character) ad units.

With SUPER LEAGUE’s metaverse mastery and iHEARTMEDIA’s delivery of one-of-a-kind experiences, the partnership hopes to raise the bar for younger consumers and the brands who want to reach them. Through exciting and immersive events supported by innovative marketing campaigns, consumers can expect rich experiences that weave together real life and virtual life with compelling content, exclusive merchandise, exciting competitions and much more.

Chief Commercial Officer/SUPER LEAGUE MATT EDELMAN said, "GENERATION Z does not distinguish between physical and digital worlds, moving fluidly between the two in their daily existence. iHEARTMEDIA has been a defining brand at this very intersection, combining digital and physical content experiences that delight consumers and fans. It is awesome to be working alongside iHeart as they extend their brand into the metaverse and deepen their commitment to providing impactful solutions to the top advertisers on the planet.”

EVP/Digital Distribution and Platform Partnerships, iHEARTMEDIA, JESSICA JERRICK added, “As we develop and introduce our unique iHEART experiences in the metaverse this year, we’re thrilled to partner with SUPER LEAGUE to create new and compelling ways to connect our brand partners to passionate fans in our virtual spaces and beyond. SUPER LEAGUE's expertise, coupled with their best-in-class ad tech and expansive inventory across ROBLOX games, puts them at the forefront of this exciting space and makes them an ideal partner for iHEARTMEDIA’s new extensions in the metaverse.”

Chairman and CEO/SUPER LEAGUE GAMING, ANN HAND added, “iHEARTMEDIA gets it – they’re not messing around. They know that the metaverse is not a passing fad - it’s here to stay. They recognized that only a premium partner could provide the specific expertise and quality, brand-safe experiences they need. SUPER LEAGUE’s proven track record fits that bill and we are thrilled to be working together with them on their upcoming metaverse experiences.”





« see more Net News