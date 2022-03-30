Sold

JACKMAN HOLDING COMPANY, LLC is selling Spanish Hits KXXP (URBANA 104.5)/WHITE SALMON, WA-PORTLAND, OR to WALLA WALLA UNIVERSITY for $750,000. A previous deal to sell the station to BUSTOS MEDIA HOLDINGS, LLC for $700,000 last year never closed, although BUSTOS took over programming in an LMA.

And TWILIGHT BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of Sports WKQW-A-W281CA (FOX SPORTS 104.1 & 1120) and AC WKQW-F (MIX 96)/OIL CITY, PA to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $192,000.

