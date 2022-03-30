Buser

BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT (BRE) EVP RICK FROIO has promoted HOPE BUSER from Mgr. to Assoc. Dir./Accounting. The MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY alum moved to NASHVILLE from ST. LOUIS. After working in the manufacturing industry, BUSER joined BRE as an Admin. Asst. in 2018.

"HOPE has proven to be a tremendous addition to the BRE team, and we are thrilled that she has agreed to accept this new position," said FROIO.

"I have been so fortunate with all that I've learned during my time here at BLACK RIVER," said BUSER. "I am very grateful for this opportunity and everyone's continued support."

