iHEARTMEDIA/EL PASO VP/Programming and Country KHEY/EL PASO PD/MD PATTI DIAZ was featured in a story on a local television station in her market as an inspirational female role model. DIAZ, who had been with the cluster since 1994, is also PD/morning co-host at Top 40/Rhythmic KPRR (POWER 102.1).

As part of its series titled "Breaking The Bias," KDBC-TV/EL PASO featured DIAZ in a piece focused on her career in radio and her role as a single mother. “I love my job, I love the platform that allows me to do good things for other people, to make people happy, to make them smile and be helpful when they need it,” said DIAZ.

“Working for POWER 102 and working for iHEART RADIO is not my job, it’s my career, and my career has been a priority for me for so long, until I became a mom, and then that kind of shifted," she added. "My son is going to be in high school next year, he’s 14.”

