Report On Female Podcast Listeners

NIELSEN has released data showing increased adoption of podcasts by women listeners, demonstrating a 76% growth rate since 2018 and 41% growth since the beginning of the pandemic.

With 61% of paid streaming audio subscribers saying that they plan to increase their podcast consumption over the next 12 months, NIELSEN contends that "women should be a significant focus" for advertisers as engagement increases, pointing to how the number of heavy female podcast listeners (listening 10 or more times per month) has increased by 90% over the last four years. NIELSEN's Podcast Ad Effectiveness (PAE) measurement, with host-read ads delivering a brand recall rate of 71% and a lift of 14 points, adds that among female heavy listeners, the lift is 20 points, 43% higher than average.

Read the report here.

