LEMONADA MEDIA has announced the coming launch of four new podcasts and a pair of partnerships.

The new shows include a podcast hosted by ROCKI LAKE, "RAISED BY RICKI," which the company describes as "a cross between a rewatch podcast and a cultural re-examination of THE RICKI LAKE SHOW," debuting in the FALL; "BURNOUT," a four-part series on burnout in the workplace, hosted by CONNOR FRANTA and launching in MAY; "V INTERESTING WITH VITUS SPEHAR," hosted by the TIKTOK "UNDER THE DESK NEWS" personality, launching in JUNE; and "MENTAL HEALTH HOTLINE PROGECT," a four-parter produced with the SOZOSEI FOUNDATION, hosted by ZAK WILLIAMS and slated for the SUMMER. In addition, LEMONADA will be partnering with KSL PODCASTS, the podcast producer at BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F/SALT LAKE CITY, on a true crime podcast and with THE COMMONWEALTH FUND on a medical show, both coming this FALL.

"THE RICKI LAKE SHOW raised all of us. It also tackled great big cultural issues that no one was grappling with at the time, and revisiting her episodes through today's cultural lens is fascinating. Part rewatch, part cultural deep dive, the show will be an absolute joy ride while helping us process RICKI's role in shaping culture then and now," said Chief Creative Officer STEPHANIE WITTELS WACHS.

"We wanted to tap into the zeitgeist of processing the 90s, but we wanted to do it with RICKI. She quite literally raised us after school, and informed how we see the world. We are lucky to be able to create this podcast series together," added CEO JESSICA CORDOVA KRAMER.

"I am thrilled to be partnering with LEMONADA MEDIA," said LAKE. "I am such a fan of the content they have already produced. I am so excited to go back in time and revisit my old show with a different lens for a different time. It will be fun, cathartic, historical, nostalgic and I can't wait to get started!"

