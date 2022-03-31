Ranking Schools

The BROADCAST EDUCATION ASSOCIATION (BEA) has released its first annual rankings of schools based on the creative achievement of their students, using results from the BEA FESTIVAL OF MEDIA ARTS gathered over the past five years in categories including Audio, Documentary, Film & Video, Interactive Multimedia & Emerging Technologies, News, Scriptwriting, and Sports. 170 schools were represented with winners on the chart.

The top 10 schools were ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY; the UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA; MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY; HUNTINGTON UNIVERSITY; SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY; ELON UNIVERSITY; BALL STATE UNIVERSITY; UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA; ROWAN UNIVERSITY; and the UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.

See the complete rankings here.

« see more Net News