(L-R) Mack & Hallowell

BRYAN BROADCASTING Top 40 KNDE (CANDY 95)/COLLEGE STATION, TX has named ROBBIE MACK PD/Afternoon Host. MACK was most recently PD at ADAMS RADIO GROUP Top 40 WJFX (HOT 107.9) and Adult Hits WWFW (103.9 WAYNE)/FT. WAYNE, IN.

MACK succeeds former PD KATY DEMPSEY, who made the move to Mornings at COX MEDIA GROUP Country KCYY (Y108)/SAN ANTONIO, joining longtime show partner TUCKER YOUNG back in DECEMBER. After filling in temporarily since JANUARY, TED HALLOWELL will now be staying in mornings.

BRYAN BROADCASTING GM BEN DOWNS commented, "When you’re finding a replacement for people who worked here for 10 years, you know you’ll need to find someone with special skills and talents. Like FRITO and KATY before him, ROB understands radio and knows how to reach an audience. And he has the gift of being a person who can make our systems run like the MARCONI-winning station we’re used to. He’s a great fit and an extremely gifted programmer. We plan on learning a lot from him."

MACK added “I can’t wait to get to TEXAS and get started at CANDY 95 and BRYAN BROADCASTING. Through each step of the process, it became more and more apparent that this was the place to be. They still do radio the right way, with jocks in the studios and on the streets. They wrap their arms around the local B/CS community and the listeners return the favor. Anyone that knows me knows I’m passionate about local radio. I feel like I just got the best gig of the year.”

Their search now turns to finding a morning co-host for HALLOWELL. Interested parties can submit resumes, airchecks and links to their socials by emailing careers@bryanbroadcasting.com.

