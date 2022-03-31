April Rose & Steve Gorman of 'Steve Gorman Rocks'

TMZ is reporting that STEVE GORMAN, the current host of WESTWOOD ONE's nationally syndicated "STEVE GORMAN ROCKS" (7p-MID Weeknights), has sued his former band THE BLACK CROWES and their frontman CHRIS ROBINSON over unpaid royalties.

GORMAN played drums for THE BLACK CROWES in 2005 after their four-year hiatus, and his lawsuit claims the band recorded and released three albums in the mid-to-late 2000s, where GORMAN's claim says he was shorted for his work in the reunion era.

Stay tuned for more details as they become available.





« see more Net News