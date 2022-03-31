Jeremy Rice

iHEARTMEDIA has tapped JEREMY RICE as Program Director for Top 40 WXXL (XL 1067) and sister AC WMGF (MAGIC 107.7)/ORLANDO. He comes aboard from the PD post at COX Top 40 WBLI/LONG ISLAND.

As PD, RICE will oversee all on-air content as well as music and digital programming operations for XL1067 and Magic 107.7 reporting to iHEARTMEDIA/ORLANDO & JACKSONVILLE SVPP RICK EVERETT. RICE replaces BRIAN MACK, who was recently promoted and transitioned to iHEARTMEDIA’s National Programming team, (NET NEWS 2/2).

EVERETT noted, “JEREMY has an extensive background and knowledge in the CHR and AC format and is a perfect fit to lead our programming team in ORLANDO at XL1067 and MAGIC 107.7. His unique perspective, positive energy and creativity make him a perfect fit.”

iHEARTMEDIA/CENTRAL FLORIDA President BARBARA LATHAM said, “JEREMY has big shoes to fill. We are confident he has the experience and expertise to continue the success of our brands here in CENTRAL FLORIDA. Welcome aboard, JEREMY.”

RICE added, “iHEART has built an extensive portfolio of assets and the leadership team has a clear and exciting vision for the future. I am thrilled to join the iHeart team and be a part of that winning culture. XL 106.7 and Magic 107.7 are amazing Superbrands that exemplify the success of IHEARTMEDIA/ORLANDO.”

Before iHEARTMEDIA/ORLANDO, RICE was with COX MEDIA GROUP and for over 20 years, and he was the Top 40 Format Leader for all CMG stations, including WPOI (HOT 101.5)/TAMPA and WAPE/JACKSONVILLE, and PD at legendary WBLI/LONG ISLAND.

