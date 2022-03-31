Thomas

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) R&B WCFB (STAR 94.5)/ORLANDO has tapped veteran broadcaster LORENZO “ICE-TEA” THOMAS for PM drive. He previously worked for CMG from 2003-2014 at Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ)/MIAMI.

Dir./Branding & Programming ELROY SMITH said, “I’m thrilled to have LORENZO join CMG ORLANDO and STAR 94.5. I admire his charisma, infinite knowledge of radio, and clever way of communicating with his audience. LORENZO is commanding, compelling, relatable, social media savvy, content-driven and well-connected, so I am sure there will be a steady parade of celebrities and movers-and-shakers showcased on his afternoon show. Welcome to the team ICE-TEA.”

Dir./Operations STEVE STEWART added, “Having the wealth of talent like LORENZO’s is exactly what we strive for at CMG and we know that his impact will be felt immediately with the STAR 94.5 community."

THOMAS said, “It’s great to be back with the CMG family. I must extend my sincere thanks to ELROY SMITH, JASON MEDER VP & GM, STEVE STEWART, CHRIS EAGAN, VP of Audience and Operations, and ROB BABIN, SVP, Head of Radio for this great opportunity. I am looking forward to embracing the ORLANDO community and taking them on a great ride with LORENZO rockin’ on the radio.”

His resume also includes stints at WKYS/WASHINGTON, DC, WXYV/BALTIMORE, WOWI/NORFOLK, BET Host of "VIDEO VIBRATIONS," and contributing correspondent for CELEBRITY PAGE TV.

