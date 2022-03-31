Hastings

HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock WDRV (97-1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO has named KEITH HASTINGS their new Brand and Content Director, replacing former PD/Brand Manager ROB CRESSMAN, who left the station this past FEBRUARY (NEW NEWS 2/10/22).

HASTINGS joins THE DRIVE from COX MEDIA GROUP in SAN ANTONIO, where he was Director of Operations for Active Rock KISS and Classic Rock KTKX. He was also the Rock Formats Leader for COX MEDIA GROUP. He'll start at THE DRIVE on MONDAY, APRIL 18th.

HASTINGS said, “There is no greater opportunity anywhere for a Classic Rock programmer than THE DRIVE. I want to thank JEFF ENGLAND, GREG STRASSELL, DAVE BESTLER, and GINNY MORRIS for welcoming me. HUBBARD BROADCASTING is a world-class company and THE DRIVE is the crown jewel in the greatest city in the world. It’s an honor and a privilege to be entrusted with leading THE DRIVE’s supremely talented and creative staff.”

HUBBARD CHICAGO VP/Market Manager JEFF ENGLAND said, “We are thrilled to welcome KEITH to HUBBARD RADIO CHICAGO. His extensive knowledge and experience in both the Classic Rock and Rock formats, coupled with his proven leadership skills, makes him the ideal person to lead our talented team at CHICAGO’s Classic Rock, 97.1FM THE DRIVE.”

Prior to his run in SAN ANTIONO, HASTINGS programmed Rock stations in BOSTON, DETROIT, and MILWAUKEE.

