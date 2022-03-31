-
Noah Ayala To Mornings At KFCO (Flo 107.1)/Denver
by Pete Jones
MAX MEDIA Rhythmic AC KFCO (FLO 107.1)/DENVER brings aboard NOAH AYALA to host the NOAH AYALA MORNING SHOW. AYALA arrives from nights at MERUELO MEDIA Rhythmic AC KDAY/LOS ANGELES.
MAX MEDIA/DENVER GM/Pres. SEAN RHOADS commented, "We look forward to having NOAH join our MAX MEDIA Family. He's an energetic personality that I know will bring some much needed fun and laughter to mornings here in the Mile High."
OM ADRIAN "A.D." SCOTT added, "NOAH’s wit and creativity is a perfect fit for FLO’s unique position in the marketplace."