BERTELSMANN has announced its annual results, including details of BMG’s financial performance in 2021.

BMG’s overall revenues grew 10.1% to $748m, while profit measure EBITDA increased by 5.4%. Among the key highlights, catalog recordings and production music both grew revenue by a quarter while publishing revenues from streaming grew by a fifth. The impact of the lockdown hit publishing performance revenues, but streaming revenues continued to grow strongly through the pandemic. With the live music business returning, it is turbocharging BMG’s overall publishing business with a very strong start to 2022 seeing revenues up more than 20% across the first two months of the year.

Publishing accounted for 62% of revenue, but recordings now account for 38% of sales. Sales growth in recordings outpaced the market in two key territories, GERMANY and the UK, and was on a par in the U.S. Vinyl sales grew more than 100% over 2020 and overall physical sales grew by 44%, approaching three times the rate in the overall market as announced by IFPI last week.

2021 saw a dramatic increase in BMG’s acquisitions, investing as much in the previous three years put together, with support from BERTELSMANN and leading financial institutions including KKR. Ten significant catalogues were acquired in 2021 including deals with TINA TURNER, MOTLEY CRUE and ZZ TOP. All key acquired catalogues are already trading above expectations.

Commented BMG CEO HARTWIG MASUCH, “Acquisitions remain a real focus, and the extraordinary support of BERTELSMANN means no deal is out of our reach. But while money is necessary, it is not sufficient to strike successful deals. BMG’s track record in respectfully and dynamically reviving great catalogs, both digitally and physically, continues to be our most potent tool in attracting world-renowned artists and songwriters. An emerging trend is for artists already deep in negotiations with competitors to break off those talks and come to BMG instead because they want to ensure their life’s work is duly respected. We believe the emphasis on service, which we have made our calling card, and which we deliver on daily, will become increasingly important as a differentiator in the months and years to come.”

BMG’s 2021 investments were 54% acquisitions and 46% signings.

Highlights of key signings and re-signings included 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, BRYAN ADAMS and LOUIS TOMLINSON in records, and D'MILE, DIANE WARREN, the JUICE WRLD estate and MICK JAGGER and KEITH RICHARDS in publishing.

Key successes in 2021, ranged from country superstar JASON ALDEAN’s chart-topping return, to MICK FLEETWOOD’s passion project tribute to the music of former bandmate PETER GREEN, from delivering YOUTUBER KSI’s emergence as a hip-hop star to LAINEY WILSON’s breakout country success and MARIANNE FAITHFULL’s album tribute to her favorite poetry.

In publishing, BMG struck new publishing administration deals with major league rights owners including NETFLIX and experienced owners of legendary music catalogs including JAGGER/RICHARDS. Notable #1 albums and singles from BMG songwriters included DJ KHALED (#1 US), HELLOWEEN (#1 GERMANY), INHALER, "It Won’t Always Be Like This" (#1 UK and IRELAND), MAMMOTH WVH’s GRAMMY-nominated "Distance" (#1 U.S.), and TYRON HAPI's "Astronaut In The Ocean" (2021’s most SHAZAMed track, TIKTOK’s most used song, and global #1 smash hit), among many, many others.

In addition to striking an alliance with KKR to acquire music copyrights, BMG made significant deals with media owners to expand its scope, including its first-ever production of a stage musical and an alliance with leading GERMAN TAUBERTAL FESTIVAL. In addition, SHELTER MUSIC GROUP added AYITA ARTIST MANAGEMENT, while BMG backed a new LEWIS CAPALDI documentary film, signed a global partnership with MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL and published books including "MOTORHEAD: Fast & Loose – Snapshots From The GRAHAM MITCHELL ARCHIVE and "THE BYRDS: 1964-1967."



BMG is enjoying very strong results from its core territories of the U.S., the UK and GERMANY through the first three months of 2022, with much more growth globally including the expansion of a new office in MEXICO to open mid-year.

