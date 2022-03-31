Fantone

"JAVA" JOEL MURPHY, PD/Afternoon host for ALPHA MEDIA Hot AC WHBC (MIX 94.1)/CANTON, OH, checked in with station news.

"I am proud to announce our new midday personality, MATT FANTONE. He's formerly with THE STANSBURY SHOW on iHEART rocker WRQK here in CANTON. MATT will also be promotions coordinator for MIX 94.1 and our sister News/Talk WHBC-AM. He is taking over for SARAH QUINN, who left in NOVEMBER for iHEART GREENSBORO.

FANTONE commented, "I have long loved these stations and this market and can't wait to entertain and engage with the communities we serve. Thanks to JAVA, WHBC Content Director PAM COOK and ALPHA/CANTON =General Manager, LARRY GAWTHROP. Excited about what we are going to do in the future!"

MATT's first day is today, APRIL 1st ... no foolin'!

