After just three months on the job, JD GREENE has been promoted from PD and night host for LEIGHTON BROADCASTING Country KZPK (WILD COUNTRY 99)/ST. CLOUD, MN to OM for the cluster, which also includes Top 40 KCLD, AC KCML (99.9 LITE FM), News-Talk KNSI-A-K257GK-KZPK-HD2/ST, and Classic Rock KZPK-HD3 (Z103.3). He will retain his other duties.

GREENE joined KZPK in JANUARY after seven years as PD/afternoon host of iHEARTMEDIA Country WFGB (BIG 104.7)/PITTSBURGH. He previously was MD/afternoon personality at sister Country station KEEY (K102)/MINNEAPOLIS and PD at Alternative cluster mate KQQL (ALT 93.3). Before that, he handled afternoons at Top 40 WKST (96.1 KISS)/PITTSBURGH.

