Coming May 5th

Film critic MARK KERMODE and longtime U.K. radio personality SIMON MAYO will move their show to a twice-weekly podcast for SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT’s Global Podcast Division. "KERMODE AND MAYO'S TAKE," reviewing and reporting on movies and TV shows in the U.K. and U.S., will debut on MAY 5th; A companion hour-long bonus podcast, "TAKE 2," will be available for paid subscribers via APPLE PODCASTS. KERMODE and MAYO have co-hosted "KERMODE AND MAYO'S FILM REVIEW" on BBC RADIO 5 LIVE since 2001, with the final show airing TODAY (4/1).

KERMODE said, “SIMON MAYO is quite simply one of the best broadcasters in the word and I’m thrilled to be teaming up with him again for this new SONY podcast, which will allow us to bicker about movies and tv (and skiffle, obviously) to our hearts’ content."

MAYO said, “We said it wasn’t the end. The sequel is here… this time with sequins."

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT EVP/Co-Head of Global Podcasts JEZ NELSON said, “KERMODE and MAYO have made an incredible impact in U.K. audio for decades. They are radio icons but also pioneers of podcasting. We are thrilled to welcome them to SONY MUSIC and to now work with them to take their amazing partnership and peerless take on movies to the next level globally.”

