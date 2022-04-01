Moon

Longtime CUMULUS MEDIA Country KUBL (K-BULL 93)/SALT LAKE CITY PD and afternoon host TRAVIS MOON has resigned to take the Dir./Operations post at COX MEDIA GROUP HOUSTON, which includes Country KKBQ (THE NEW 93Q), effective MONDAY, APRIL 11th. He will also oversee Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE) and Classic Country KTHT (COUNTRY LEGENDS 97.1)

He succeeds former COX/HOUSTON Dir./Operations JOHNNY CHIANG, who segued to the label side as VP/Radio Promotions and Artist Development at RED STREET COUNTRY in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/27).

MOON joined KUBL in 2017 from the iHEARTMEDIA Dir./Country Operations/CENTRAL TEXAS Region position (NET NEWS 7/31/17). The move marked a return to KUBL for MOON, who handled APD/MD/afternoon duties for the station earlier in his more than 30-year career. MOON has also programmed KAJA/SAN ANTONIO, WUBE/CINCINNATI, and spent many years at KEEY/MINNEAPOLIS. He also worked for two years at ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL as Radio Programming liaison.

“TRAVIS is a talented and creative content leader with a rich history in TEXAS,” said CMG Regional VP KEITH LAWLESS. “I am proud to have him join our CMG HOUSTON family and excited for HOUSTON’s next chapter under his leadership.”

"CMG HOUSTON has such a rich history of success in both community and industry impact,” said MOON. “I am thrilled to return to TEXAS and work with KEITH LAWLESS; STEPHANIE CALLIHAN, CMG Dir. of Sales; ROB BABIN, CMG SVP for Radio; and CHRIS EAGAN, VP of Audience and Operations. I also look forward to partnering with the CMG HOUSTON team to add new chapters of success filled with great moments and impact we can share together."

Added EAGAN, “TRAVIS is a strategic programmer in every sense of the word. I’m looking forward to watching him apply his winning approach to our HOUSTON radio brands and take them to new heights.”

« see more Net News