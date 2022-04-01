Tickets On Sale Now

ROOTS N BLUES FESTIVAL has announced its 2022 Lineup and 24 artists are set to perform OCTOBER 7th-9th at STEPHENS LAKE PARK in COLUMBIA, MO. JON BATISTE, CHAKA KHAN and BLEACHERS are on the list, along with WILCO, TANYA TUCKER, OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW and more.

The three-day festival will also feature performances on two stages from a wide range of established and up-and-coming Americana, Roots, Blues, R&B, Country, Bluegrass, Soul, Folk and Rock acts, including HIPPO CAMPUS, LARKIN POE, TANK AND THE BANGAS, HOUNDMOUTH, CAUTIOUS CLAY, JACKIE VENSON, STEELDRIVERS, JAIME WYATT, THE DIP, BRITTNEY SPENCER, LIZ COOPER, KASSI ASHTON, THE HEAVY HEAVY, as well as five MISSOURI-based artists.

Co-owner of ROOTS N BLUES SHAY JASPER said, “We're continuing to expand on what we started in 2021 by exploring all corners of American Roots Music – moving away from a narrow definition and adopting a broader view of what roots music is. This is the most exciting, eclectic lineup yet. There will be something for everyone at ROOTS N BLUES.”

Co-Owner TRACY LANE added, “The central focus of our vision for the future of this festival is equity – both on and off the stage. We strive to remove the barriers around live music – gender, age, race, ability and income – for our artists, staff and audience.”

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

