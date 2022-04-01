Cross

Music industry entrepreneurs BEN GOODVICH, CHASE BUTLER, ROB HARVELL and BRUCE JOHNSON-CASTILLE have launched SOUTHERN SIGNAL NASHVILLE, a development and management company focused on independent artists. With the creation of the company, they have signed their flagship artist, Country singer JASON CROSS.

JOHNSON-CASTILLE serves as CEO for the new company. He previously ran his own company, CASTILLE COMMUNICATIONS. Filmmaker HARVELL is COO. Tour managers GOODVICH and BUTLER will serve as Executive Dir./Branding & Entertainment Activities, and Executive Dir./Artists Relations, respectively.

“SOUTHERN SIGNAL is an opportunity for us to work with talented and hardworking independent artists that are just a few contacts and resources away from accomplishing their dreams,” explains the founders.

On the signing of CROSS, they added, “CROSS is loved the second he enters a room or steps on a stage. We have not met anyone in NASHVILLE that is more loved by the locals for not just his incredible talent as an artist, but also for being a genuinely great person. We’re excited to work with JASON to show the world what NASHVILLE has seen for the past year and a half he has lived in town."

