Motown Records Elevates Lisa Smith-Craig To VP/A&R & Label Operations
by Sam Weaver
April 1, 2022 at 12:19 PM (PT)
MOTOWN RECORDS has upped LISA SMITH-CRAIG to VP/A&R and Label Operations. She's based in L.A. and will report to COO ALISON FINLEY.
She's moving up from her position as Label Dir. where she focused on Label and Artist Development, A&R, and Brand Management.
SMITH-CRAIG said, “MOTOWN is a home to the most excited and impactful artists of our generation, and I’m thrilled to continue my work in helping them bring their music to the world. I want to thank ETHIOPIA and ALISON for their continued support.”
FINLEY added, “The passion and dedication LISA has for our artists and their music is incredible. LISA is an integral part of the success of MOTOWN and I’m thrilled for her to expand her role.”
Prior to MOTOWN, SMITH-CRAIG held tenures at PRIORITY DISTRIBUTION, EMI LABEL GROUP, CAROLINE DISTRIBUTION, and ASTRALWERKS.