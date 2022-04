Mel Allen

HALL COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WIZN/BURLINGTON, VT is moving MEL ALLEN and his "Highway To Mel" show from Nights to Mornings starting MONDAY, APRIL 4th.

ALLEN, who has been at WIZN since 2016, will continue his national voiceover business “The Real Voice Mel Allen” and his “BoozeBuddy” podcast, which will be part of the new Morning show.













