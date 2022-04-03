Nice

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Urban WBLK (POWER 93.7)/BUFFALO has upped ED NICE to Brand Manager. He's been with the station for over 16 years in various roles including as on-air talent, Mix Show DJ, and online Content Creator.

NICE said, “This is a legendary local radio station with a 57-year track record of amazing talent and quality radio. I am honored that the leadership at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA trusts me to lead the WBLK team and brand into the future. We will continue to lead in BUFFALO with the best local radio and digital content."

Market Pres. MARK PLIMPTON added, "We are very excited to have ED rise into this role. He has been on the WBLK team for years and has always delivered high-quality entertainment. He has a passion for the station and great relationships in our community.”

SVP/Content & Programming KURT JOHNSON commented, “We love promoting talented TOWNSQUARE people and ED has earned this significant role through outstanding work on-air, online and on the street. He personifies our mission. I have no doubt he will lead the local team to even more success at the legendary WBLK."

