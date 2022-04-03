64th Annual Grammys

The 64th annual GRAMMY AWARDS got underway tonight in LAS VEGAS with SILK SONIC crossing up the skeptics, as they "Leave The Door Open" to yet another '70s' funk-rocking, PRINCE homage, "777," with BRUNO MARS on guitar and ANDERSON .PAAK wailing away on drums.

Those two turned out to be the big winners, earning both Record and Song Of The Year for "Leave The Door Open," which they pointedly did not play. The other big awards were won by JON BATISTE for Album Of The Year and OLIVIA RODRIGO as Best New Artist.

Host TREVOR NOAH made an oblique, obligatory reference to "the Slap" with a remark about keeping "things out of his mouth" as he introduced OLIVIA RODRIGO, who earlier that night won for Best Pop Solo Performance as she attempted a sweep of the Top Four General Categories. RODRIGO started "drivers license" from inside a white Mercedes parked on-stage, then took the stage in a white dress and what looked like classic DOC MARTEN boots.

J BALVIN and MARIA BECERRA then performed a spirited, "Que Mas Pues," against a psychedelic red-and-purple backdrop.

Earlier in the evening, the FOO FIGHTERS swept the Rock categories, and TONY BENNETT made history as the oldest GRAMMY winner, taking home Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Love For Sale" with LADY GAGA (NET NEWS, 4/3). With two GRAMMYs (one shared with JAY-Z), KANYE WEST tied JIGGA with 24 awards, tops for hip-hop.

The evening's first big award went to SILK SONIC's "Leave The Door Open" for Song Of The Year, presented by QUESTLOVE, who also made light of earning Best Documentary at the ACADEMY AWARDS, an event overshadowed by what has become known as "the Slap."

BTS was next with a spirited live runthrough of their hit, "Butter," against a JAMES BONE-inspired backdrop, apparently with JUNGKOOK, who tested positive for COVID earlier this week.

LILI NAS X was up next with the night's first show-stopper, appearing in JANET JACKSON-inspired military garb for a few snippets of "Dead Right Now" and "Montero" before being joined by JACK HARLOW for "Industry Baby," that garnered the eve's initial standing ovation.

CHRIS STAPLETON got his third award of the night for "Starting Over" as Best Country Album

BILLIE EILISH, in a TAYLOR HAWKINS T-shirt, and brother FINNEAS collaborated on a powerful, rain-driven "Happier Than Ever," from a rooftop set.

Previous winners MEGAN THEE STALLION and DUA LIPA then presented Best New Artist to OLIVIA RODRIGO, while last night's MUSICARES honoree JONI MITCHELL and BONNIE RAITT introduced a performance by BRANDI CARLILE of her GRAMMY-hominated "Right On Time."

Multi-nominated NEW YORK rap icon NAS then took the stage.for a medley of his classics, including "I Can" and "One Mic." Best Rap Performance was awarded to KENDRICK LAMAR for "Family Ties" with BABY KEEM.

Double-winner STAPLETON then took the stage for a wrenching "Cold" from his Best Country Album.

THE RECORDING ACADEMY then presented its promised UKRAINE segment, introduced by President ZELENSKYY, who urged social media support for their efforts and reiterated the power of music during wartime. JOHN LEGEND then appeared on a piano to sing "Free," accompanied by a UKRAINIAN musician on autoharp, singer and poet, with a chyroned website for donations.

LADY GAGA was then introduced by a taped TONY BENNETT, proceeding to hoof her way through a tribute to the legendary singer, with each earning an award earlier for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, making BENNETT the oldest performer ever to win a GRAMMY

JAZMINE SULLIVAN then capped off her remarkable year by accepting the Best R&B Album GRAMMY from a beaming BILLY PORTER for her critically acclaimed #1 PITCHFORK album, "Heaux Tales."

JARED LETO presented the Best Pop Vocal Album to OLIVIA RODRIGO for "Sour," her third of the evening and second televised award.

A photo montage tribute to the late TAYLOR HAWKINS preceded the In Memoriam segment with BEN PLATT, CYNTHIA ERIVO, RACHEL ZEGLER and LESLIE ODOM JR paying tribute to STEPHEN SONDHEIM with renditions of "Send In The Clowns" and "Somewhere."

Eleven-time nominee JON BATISTE was next with a performance of the falsetto-tinged "Freedom."

JUSTIN BIEBER then sang a slow intro leading into "Peaches," his collaboration with DANIEL CESAR and GIVEON, who duplicated their respective parts on-stage in a very laid-back, but cool performance that, unfortunately, was heavily censored for the home feed.

AVRIL LAVIGNE then handed out the GRAMMY for the star-studded Best Pop Duo/Group Performance to DOJA CAT's "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA. DOJA rushed back from the bathroom for a tearful speech which began, "I just took the quickest piss in my life."

JIMMY JAM & TERRY LEWIS, LENNY KRAVITZ and TRAVIS BAKER joined H.E.R. on-stage next. for a medley that included with a ferocious version of "Are You Gonna Go My Way." followed by a CARRIE UNDERWOOD performance.of new single "Ghost Story."

Meanwhile, SILK SONIC took home their second major award of the night with Record Of The Year for "Leaving The Door Open," leading ANDERSON .PAAK to quip, "That's a clean sweep."

LENNY KRAVITZ then handed Album Of The Year out to JON BATISTE, the 11-time nominee who had to wait until the end of the show to get his big honor.for the critically lauded "We Are."

The GRAMMY-winning BROTHERS OSBORNE finished the night off with a rocking "Dead Man's Curve" to play everybody out.

For a complete list of winners, go here.

« see more Net News