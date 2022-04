64th Annual Grammys

The 64th annual GRAMMY AWARDS got underway tonight in LAS VEGAS with SILK SONIC crossing up the skeptics, as they "Leave The Door Open" to yet another '70s' funk-rocking, PRINCE homage, "777," with BRUNO MARS on guitar and ANDERSON .PAAK wailing away on drums.

Host TREVOR NOAH made an oblique, obligatory reference to "the Slap" with a remark about weepings things out of his mouth as he introduced OLIVIA RODRIGO, who earlier that night won for Best Pop Solo Performance as she goes for a sweep of the Top Four General Categories. RODRIGO started "drivers license" from inside a white Mercedes parked on-stage, then took the stage in a white dress and what looked like classic DOC MARTEN boots.

J BALVIN and MARIA BECERRA then performed a spirited, "Que Mas Pues," against a psychedelic red-and-purple backdrop.

Earlier in the evening, the FOO FIGHTERS swept the Rock categories, and TONY BENNETT made history as th oldest GRAMMY winner, taking home Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Love For Sale" with LADY GAGA (NET NEWS, 4/3). With two GRAMMYs (one shared with JAY-Z), KANYE WEST tied JIGGA with 24 awards, tops for hip-hop.

The evening's first big award went to SILK SONIC's "Leave The Door Open" for Song Of The Year, presented by QUESTLOVE, who also made light of earning Best Documentary at the ACADEMY AWARDS, an event overshadowed by what has become known as "the Slap."

BTS was next with a spirited live runthrough of their hit, "Butter," against a JAMES BONE-inspired backdrop, apparently with JUNGKOOK, who tested positive for COVID earlier this week.

LILI NAS X was up next with the night's first show-stopper, appearing in JANET JACKSON-inspired military garb for a few snippets of "Dead Right Now" and "Montero" before being joined by JACK HARLOW for "Industry Baby," that garnered the eve's initial standing ovation.

CHRIS STAPLETON got his third award of the night for "Starting Over" as Best Country Album

BILLIE EILISH, in a TAYLOR HAWKINS T-shirt, and brother FINNEAS collaborated on a powerful, rain-driven "Happier Than Ever," from a rooftop set.

