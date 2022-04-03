Billie Eilish With Taylor Hawkins T-Shirt (Photo: Paula Stein)

The big winners at last night's 64th annual GRAMMY AWARDS were SILK SONIC, who got the festivities off with a performance of the '70s Prince-like funk-rock "777," but won both Song and Record Of The Year for their smooth Soul throwback, "Leave The Door Open" as BRUNO MARS and ANDERSON .PAAK danced in the aisles.

Another of the evening's other big winners from the first-ever awards show held in LAS VEGAS was OLIVIA RODRIGO, who won a total of three, including Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album along with Best Pop Solo Performance, handed out before the ceremony began. Country star CHRIS STAPLETON also won three trophies.

Host TREVOR NOAH made an oblique, obligatory reference to "the Slap" with a remark about keeping things out of his mouth, introducing a series of dazzling performances by J BALVIN and MARIA BECERRA, BTS, LIL NAS X, STAPLETON, NAS, LADY GAGA, BILLIE EILISH & FINNEAS, JUSTIN BIEBER, JON BATISTE, H.E.R. with JIMMY JAM & TERRY LEWIS, LENNY KRAVITZ & TRAVIS BARKER, CARRIE UNDERWOOD and BROTHERS OSBORNE, among others.

Earlier in the evening, the FOO FIGHTERS swept the Rock categories, and TONY BENNETT made history as the oldest GRAMMY winner, taking home Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Love For Sale" with LADY GAGA. With two GRAMMYs (one shared with JAY-Z), KANYE WEST tied JIGGA with 24 awards, tops for Hip-Hop.

THE RECORDING ACADEMY presented its promised UKRAINE segment, introduced by President ZELENSKYY, who urged social media support for their efforts and reiterated the power of music during wartime. JOHN LEGEND then appeared on a piano to sing "Free," accompanied by a UKRAINIAN musician on autoharp, singer and poet, with a chyroned website for donations.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN then capped off her remarkable year by accepting the Best R&B Album GRAMMY from a beaming BILLY PORTER for her critically acclaimed #1 PITCHFORK album, "Heaux Tales." JACK ANTONOFF took home Producer Of The Year in the non-classical category.

A photo montage tribute to the late TAYLOR HAWKINS preceded the IN MEMORIAM segment with BEN PLATT, CYNTHIA ERIVO, RACHEL ZEGLER and LESLIE ODOM JR paying tribute to STEPHEN SONDHEIM with renditions of "Send In The Clowns" and "Somewhere."

