Conference

The MECHANICAL LICENSING COLLECTIVE and NASHVILLE MUSIC EQUALITY are holding a one-day summit to mark BLACK MUSIC MONTH. "For The Culture: Empowering Black Music Creators To Achieve Beyond Reach" will be held TUESDAY, JUNE 21st 10a-6p (CT) at the MLC’s offices in NASHVILLE.

The event, spearheaded by MLC Head Of Third-Party Partnerships DAE BOGAN with NME’s GINA MILLER, KORTNEY TONEY, and SHANNON SANDERS, will include discussions, presentations, and panels for Black music creators. Speakers joining BOGAN, SANDERS, TONEY and MILLER will include the NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC's BRENNEN BOOSE, attorney ALANDIS BRASSEL, artist DEREK MINOR, CONNECT MUSIC CEO GEORGE MONGER, and CLEERKUT ROYALTY CEO CHERYL POTTS.

Find out more and register here.

« see more Net News