Adds Full-Market FM Signal

ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 KTFM (ENERGY 94.1)/SAN ANTONIO has flipped to a simulcast of sister Sports KZDC-A-K277CX (SAN ANTONIO'S SPORTS STAR).

At the SPORTS STAR website, afternoon "THE BLITZ" co-host JASON MINNIX wrote that "the signal is 37 times bigger than what we had yesterday... This is like moving from ALAMO RANCH to the DOMINION."

KTFM carried the ENERGY 94.1 brand since 2016; the heritage call letters, previously on 102.7 FM (now KJXK), were revived on 94.1 in 2005 and remained through several format permutations, including Rhythmic Oldies, Top 40/Rhythmic, Hot AC, and, since 2010, Top 40/Mainstream.

