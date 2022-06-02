Kline, left, and Lacy (Photos: WMN)

As expected, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) announced its leadership transition today (6/2), with EVP/A&R CRIS LACY and EVP/GM BEN KLINE named co-Presidents, taking the helm from Chairman/CEO JOHN “ESPO” ESPOSITO, who will will remain through the end of the year, then transition to an emeritus role early next year. The move was previously reported in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/19).

WARNER RECORDED MUSIC CEO MAX LOUSADA said, “Under ESPO’s brilliant guidance over the past 13 years, our NASHVILLE team has built superstar careers, attracted original new voices, innovated in the digital world, and championed the creative community. I’ve no doubt CRIS and BEN will grow and evolve our artist-first philosophy with ingenuity, skill and style. In the streaming era, Country music is increasingly becoming global music, and BEN and CRIS make a dynamic duo to lead our pioneering NASHVILLE label into the future. And I’m pleased we’ll continue to have the benefit of ESPO’s sage advice and wide-ranging industry relationships.”

KLINE and LACY were both promoted into to their most recent roles in 2019, with LACY rising from SVP/A&R, a position she had held since 2017 (NET NEWS 4/4/19). KLINE joined the company in 2014 as VP/Revenue, later adding Artist Services to his title, and was elevated to SVP/Global Revenue & Touring in 2017.

Said LACY, “When an artist joins WARNER NASHVILLE, they’re entrusting us not only with their music, but with their dreams. Artists are storytellers, and it’s our job to give them the best environment to bring those stories to life. I want to thank ESPO for building such a rich, fertile culture for real creativity and innovation. Artists have a lot of options for getting their music into the world, and our team is second to none in helping them make and deliver records that move the needle and open hearts. BEN and I have been working together for years. I can’t wait to build upon our partnership as we take this great company to new heights.”

Added KLINE, “When I came on board at WMN eight years ago, I was instantly struck not only by the tremendous level of expertise, but by the spirit of camaraderie, collaboration, and enthusiasm that ESPO fostered throughout the company. CRIS likes to call us a village, and I love that description – we’re a tightly knit group of colleagues and artists working together within the amazing WARNER MUSIC ecosystem. Our entire team is deeply committed to custom-tailored, long-term artist development, and I’m looking forward to working side-by-side with CRIS to keep on making this the best place in the business for Country artists to reach fans around the world.”

Said ESPOSITO, “I’m incredibly proud of all we’ve been able to achieve and all I know the company will achieve in the years ahead. It’s been truly inspiring to watch CRIS and BEN grow into their new roles. They’re two of the most innovative, passionate and devoted music people in the NASHVILLE community, tirelessly dedicated to helping artists achieve their visions and supporting them at every stage of their careers. Between BEN’s business acumen and CRIS’ fantastic A&R instincts, they’ll be a world-class duo leading the best team in the business, all driven by a love of the music and the belief in authentic artistry. My last 20 years at WMG have been the most rewarding of my career, filled with incredible people and experiences, and it’s been deeply gratifying to be embraced so warmly by the NASHVILLE community.”

