WXRT's Annalisa

AUDACY Triple A WXRT/CHICAGO announces veteran radio personality ANNALISA has joined the station as an on-air Weekday Host. ANNALISA brings over three decades of on-air experience, most recently as Afternoon Drive host at NORTHEAST BROADCASTING Triple A WXRV (92.5 THE RIVER)/BOSTON. She previously spent 20 years doing Middays at the now defunct KFOG/SAN FRANCISCO.

XRT Brand Manager LAURA DUNCAN said “ANNALISA brings the knowledge, passion and respect for the music that 93XRT listeners appreciate and expect. We are thrilled that ANNALISA will be joining us as her integrity and relatability are a perfect match with the current team of personalities and the iconic brand that is XRT.”

ANNALISA stated “Joining the legendary 93XRT lineup is an absolute dream gig for a music geek like me. I love radio and this heritage station with its storied past and an ear for the future. I can’t wait to come to CHICAGO.”

ANNALISA begins her airshift on JUNE 13th.





