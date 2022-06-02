Life 88.5 Raised Another Roof

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA's Contemporary Christian KJNW (LIFE 88.5)/KANSAS CITY has awarded another winner with a new roof for the third year in a row. MINDY of BASEHOR, KS, received the most votes through the station website enabling her to receive the prize from CHRISTIAN BROTHERS ROOFING, LLC. After being nominated, she received over 1,000 votes, and CHRISTIAN BROTHERS ROOFING went to work.

MINDY's roof was damaged in a 2021 hailstorm, but she was denied coverage. The damage resulted in a leak and interior damage to the home. In late 2021, MINDY also lost her husband and is relying on her Christian faith as she raises two young children on her own.

Station Manager DAVE GORDON said, "This was a real-life story of a family in need. We are grateful for the LIFE 88.5 listeners who stepped up to help us identify this family, and to CHRISTIAN BROTHERS ROOFING for their generous gift of this new roof.”

