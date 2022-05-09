Wenzel

ISAAC “BROOKS” WENZEL will be joining ALPHA MEDIA Country KBAY/KKDV (BAY COUNTRY)/SAN JOSE as APD and afternoon host, effective MONDAY, JUNE 20th. He most recently was MD and afternoon host at WFMS/INDIANAPOLIS until his departure last month after more than two years on the job (NET NEWS 5/9).

Prior to WFMS, he was with iHEARTMEDIA/MADISON, WI, where he was midday host for Country WMAD (96.3 STAR COUNTRY) and Promotions Dir. for the six-station cluster. Before that, he was MD/afternoon post at MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING County KQYB (KQ98)/LA CROSSE, WI. He spent four years in radio in that market, working for LA CROSSE MEDIA GROUP prior to joining KQ98.

WENZEL is the second air personality named for the station, which flipped to Country in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/6), joining midday host EMILY HARLAN (NET NEWS 5/20). Outside of radio, WENZEL has built a large digital following through his online series, "Beers with BROOKS” and creating content on TikTok. (@Brooksradio).

Said WENZEL, "This is a special opportunity that I'm extremely grateful for. I cannot wait to share my love for Country music with the BAY AREA as the first ever afternoon host on BAY COUNTRY.”

ALPHA MEDIA SAN JOSE OM/PD BO MATTHEWS said, “BROOKS is perfect for BAY COUNTRY. It’s fitting in SILICON VALLEY to have a personality that’s not only a pro on the air, but also top of his class in delivering digital content and engaging with listeners via social media. BAY AREA Country music fans are going to love BROOKS!”

Added VP/Market Manager DAVID DRUTZ, “BROOKS is the ideal fit for what we’ve already built and will continue to build with BAY COUNTRY. I know Country music fans will share my excitement in hearing him throughout the BAY AREA.”

« back to Net News