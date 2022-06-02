Scott

MEDIACO HOLDING’S R&B WBLS (107.5)/NEW YORK midday personality SHAILA SCOTT has parted ways with the company. She'd been with the station since 2012.

SCOTT said, “Sadly, MEDIACO decided not to renew my contract and advised me that “the station is going in a different direction." As a native NEW YORKER, it has been a pleasure to be your radio relative, and I am humbled to have been rewarded with consecutive #1 rankings in the 12 and over, 18-49 and 25-54 age demographics. Thank you for trusting me to deliver content that touched and concerned our communities.

"My objective was to use the power of that microphone to speak into the spirit of the village that raised me. Thank you for allowing me to do that for 3 decades. I appreciate every one of you that made this epic journey possible. Thanks to my legendary radio family for being a source of inspiration, my beautiful children for sharing me with millions and never complaining & Thank GOD for giving me the strength to endure it all. Although this is the end of my journey with WBLS, it is, of course not the end of our journey. Stay tuned."

