SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE Sr. Dir/Creative DANE SCHMIDT is departing TODAY (6/3) to launch his own company, DASCHENT. SCHMIDT joined SONY in 2018 from TREE VIBEZ MUSIC, where he was VP/Creative (NET NEWS 4/19/18). and was upped to Sr. Dir. in 2021. He also founded WEVOLVE music with his brother, songwriter/producer JORDAN SCHMIDT, in 2013. That company manages songwriters, producers and mixing engineers, and represents artists for TV, film and advertising licensing.

SCHMIDT shared his news in a video, rather than a press release, in which he says of his new venture, "I'll be working with a handful of people that y'all know and I've been working with for years." Watch the video here. Reach SCHMIDT here.

