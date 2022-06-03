-
Sony Music Publishing's Dane Schmidt Leaving To Launch New Company
by Phyllis Stark
June 3, 2022 at 9:08 AM (PT)
-
SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE Sr. Dir/Creative DANE SCHMIDT is departing TODAY (6/3) to launch his own company, DASCHENT. SCHMIDT joined SONY in 2018 from TREE VIBEZ MUSIC, where he was VP/Creative (NET NEWS 4/19/18). and was upped to Sr. Dir. in 2021. He also founded WEVOLVE music with his brother, songwriter/producer JORDAN SCHMIDT, in 2013. That company manages songwriters, producers and mixing engineers, and represents artists for TV, film and advertising licensing.
SCHMIDT shared his news in a video, rather than a press release, in which he says of his new venture, "I'll be working with a handful of people that y'all know and I've been working with for years." Watch the video here. Reach SCHMIDT here.