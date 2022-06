Buyer

A new media company targeting Spanish-speaking audiences, LATINO MEDIA NETWORK, is buying 18 radio stations in 10 markets being spun off by TELEVISAUNIVISION for $60 million cash. LMN was formed by STEPHANIE VALENCIA and JESS MORALES ROCKETTO and has raised over $80 million in capital; former UNIVISION news anchor MARIA ELENA SALINAS, EVA LONGORIA, EL DORADO CAPITAL CEO TOM CASTRO, and podcast entrepreneur JULEYKA LANTIGUA are among the new company's board members.

The stations being sold include Spanish Sports WADO-A/NEW YORK; Spanish News-Talk KTNQ-A/LOS ANGELES; Spanish News-Talk WAQI-A (RADIO MAMBI) and Spanish News-Talk-Sports WQBA-A/MIAMI; Spanish Sports KLAT-A (TUDN RADIO HOUSTON)/HOUSTON, Spanish Sports WRTO-A/CHICAGO; Spanish Sports KFLC-A (TUDN RADIO DALLAS 1270) and Regional Mexican KFZO (ZONA MX 99.1)/DALLAS; Tejano KXTN-A/SAN ANTONIO; Spanish Oldies KBTQ (RECUERDO 96.1), Spanish Sports KGBT-A (TUDN RADIO MCALLEN 1530 AM), and Regional Mexican KGBT-F (LA JEFA 98.5)/HARLINGEN-MCALLEN; Regional Mexican KLLE (ZONA MX 107.9), Regional Mexican KOND (LA JEFA 107.5), and Spanish AC KRDA (AMOR 92.1)/FRESNO; and Regional Mexican KISF-KLSQ-A (ZONA MX 103.5) and Spanish Hits KRGT (LATINO MIX 99.3)/LAS VEGAS.

In another filing with the FCC, PAUL IZARD COMMUNICATIONS LLC is selling WGWE/LITTLE VALLEY, NY to FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. for $1 and fees and expenses incurred in reinstating the station's license, plus an LMA before closing. IZARD bought the license in 2021 for $25,000 and turned the license in on APRIL 14th after a brief run with a Dance format; the license was subsequently reinstated pending sale.

And the estate of GEORGE V. DOMERESE (TIMOTHY DOMERESE, Administrator) has closed on the sale of Regional Mexican KMTL-A-K250CF (RADIO LA RAZA)/SHERWOOD-LITTLE ROCK, AR to RADIO LA RAZA, LLC for $70,000.

