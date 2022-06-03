Mariah Carey (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

MARIAH CAREY is being sued by a singer-songwriter named ANDY STONE, who claimed he co-wrote and recorded a song called "All I Want For CHRISTMAS Is You," two years before CAREY released her track with that same title.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, STONE claims he recorded his song with that title back in 1989 in NASHVILLE, and that it received notable airplay and made it onto the BILLBOARD charts during the 1993 holiday season with an accompanying video.

STONE claims neither CAREY, nor anyone who works with her, ever sought permission to use that title. The problem is, except for the title, the songs are completely different. The suit is for a whopping $20 million in damages.

