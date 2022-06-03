Radio Conference

CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS radio conference, Momentum 2022, wrapped up with the special awards dinner on FRIDAY (6/3). Here were the Station of the Year winners:



Small Market Station of the Year

ENCOURAGEMENT MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian KVNE/TYLER, TX



Medium Market Station of the Year

STAR EDUCATIONAL MEDIA NETWORK Contemporary Christian WLAB (STAR 88.3)/FORT WAYNE, IN



Large Market Station of the Year

RIVER RADIO MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian WCVO (104.9 THE RIVER)/COLUMBUS, OH



Major Market Station of the Year

GATEWAY CREATIVE BROADCASTING Contemporary Christian KLJY (99.1 JOY FM)/ST. LOUIS

