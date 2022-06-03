-
Christian Music Broadcasters Station Of The Year Awards
by Todd Stach
June 3, 2022 at 3:47 PM (PT)
-
CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS radio conference, Momentum 2022, wrapped up with the special awards dinner on FRIDAY (6/3). Here were the Station of the Year winners:
Small Market Station of the Year
ENCOURAGEMENT MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian KVNE/TYLER, TX
Medium Market Station of the Year
STAR EDUCATIONAL MEDIA NETWORK Contemporary Christian WLAB (STAR 88.3)/FORT WAYNE, IN
Large Market Station of the Year
RIVER RADIO MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian WCVO (104.9 THE RIVER)/COLUMBUS, OH
Major Market Station of the Year
GATEWAY CREATIVE BROADCASTING Contemporary Christian KLJY (99.1 JOY FM)/ST. LOUIS